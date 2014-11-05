NEW DELHI Nov 5 India's State Trading Corp.
on Wednesday floated a tender to import 20,000 tonnes
of rice for delivery in the eastern state of Manipur.
India, the world's second biggest rice producer, has huge
surplus stocks. Imports are sometimes required because of poor
transportation links to ship grain to interior areas in
northeast India.
The state trader said in a statement that it is seeking 25
percent broken white rice supply from overseas sellers in two
tranches of 10,000 tonnes each for delivery between Dec. 20 to
Feb. 28.
Bids close on Nov. 26.
The supplier should specify country of origin for the
quantity to be supplied. The minimum quantity to be offered is
2,500 tonnes.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)