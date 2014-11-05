NEW DELHI Nov 5 India's State Trading Corp. on Wednesday floated a tender to import 20,000 tonnes of rice for delivery in the eastern state of Manipur.

India, the world's second biggest rice producer, has huge surplus stocks. Imports are sometimes required because of poor transportation links to ship grain to interior areas in northeast India.

The state trader said in a statement that it is seeking 25 percent broken white rice supply from overseas sellers in two tranches of 10,000 tonnes each for delivery between Dec. 20 to Feb. 28.

Bids close on Nov. 26.

The supplier should specify country of origin for the quantity to be supplied. The minimum quantity to be offered is 2,500 tonnes.

