NEW DELHI Nov 6 India's state-run trader MMTC Ltd floated a tender to import 20,000 tonnes of rice for delivery in the eastern state of Mizoram, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

India, the world's second biggest rice producer, has huge surplus stocks. Imports are sometimes required because of poor transportation links to ship grain to interior areas in northeast India.

The state trader is seeking 25 percent broken white rice supply from overseas sellers in two tranches of 10,000 tonnes each for delivery between Dec. 20 and Feb. 28. Bids will close on Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, another state-run trader, State Trading Corp. , floated a similar tender to import 25 percent broken white rice for delivery in the eastern state of Manipur. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)