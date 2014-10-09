NEW DELHI Oct 9 Two of India's state traders received a single bid each for their rice import tenders for deliveries in the country's northeast, traders said on Thursday.

MMTC Ltd received a bid of $867 per tonne for its rice import tender seeking 10,000 tonnes in the state of Mizoram, while State Trading Corp. got $750 a tonne bid for its similar tender for the state of Manipur.

Traders said the sharp difference between the two bids reflect the logistical cost of importing rice from neighbouring Myanmar to the two states.

India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, has huge surplus stockpiles, but these tenders were floated to meet temporary supply disruption in the interior parts of the northeast due to rail link upgradation works during the winter.

The deadline for bids in both the tenders were changed twice last month, with the delivery sought only in November.

MMTC and STC sought 25 percent broken white rice supplies from overseas sellers.

On Sept. 1, India's rice stocks stood 17.32 million tonnes, nearly double the target of 9.8 million tonnes.

