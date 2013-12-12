GENEVA Dec 12 A decision by the Indian Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on gay sex represents a "significant step backwards for India" and violates international law, United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Thursday.

In a major blow to gay rights in the world's largest democracy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a 2009 ruling by a lower court that had decriminalised gay sex.

"Criminalising private, consensual same-sex sexual conduct violates the rights to privacy and to non-discrimination enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which India has ratified. Yesterday's Supreme Court decision in this case represents a significant step backwards for India and a blow for human rights," Pillay said in a statement issued in Geneva.

Indian ban on gay sex violates landmark international civil and political rights pact ratified by india, pillay says (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)