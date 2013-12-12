GENEVA Dec 12 A decision by the Indian Supreme
Court to reinstate a ban on gay sex represents a "significant
step backwards for India" and violates international law, United
Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Thursday.
In a major blow to gay rights in the world's largest
democracy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a 2009
ruling by a lower court that had decriminalised gay sex.
"Criminalising private, consensual same-sex sexual conduct
violates the rights to privacy and to non-discrimination
enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights, which India has ratified. Yesterday's Supreme Court
decision in this case represents a significant step backwards
for India and a blow for human rights," Pillay said in a
statement issued in Geneva.
