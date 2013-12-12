(Adds background, details)
GENEVA Dec 12 A decision by the Indian Supreme
Court to reinstate a ban on gay sex represents a "significant
step backwards for India" and violates international law, United
Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Thursday,
suggesting the case be reheard.
In a major blow to gay rights in the world's largest
democracy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a 2009
ruling by a lower court that had decriminalised gay sex.
"Criminalising private, consensual same-sex sexual conduct
violates the rights to privacy and to non-discrimination
enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights, which India has ratified," Pillay said in a statement
issued in Geneva.
"Yesterday's Supreme Court decision in this case represents
a significant step backwards for India and a blow for human
rights."
The top court stated that only India's government could
change the law, deeming the Delhi High Court had overstepped its
powers with the decision four years ago.
Section 377 of India's penal code bans "sex against the
order of nature", which is widely interpreted to mean homosexual
sex. The colonial-era rule dates back to the 19th century.
Pillay, who previously served on the High Court of her
native South Africa, said: "The Supreme Court of India has a
long and proud history of defending and expanding protection of
human rights. This decision is a regrettable departure from that
tradition."
She voiced hope that the Court might exercise its review
procedure, in effect agreeing to rehear the case before a larger
panel of judges.
This would provide an opportunity for judges to reconsider
whether the Supreme Court's initial decision took sufficient
account of all relevant arguments, she said.
