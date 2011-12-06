A person uses the T-Mobile Blackberry on subway tracks at West 14th street and 8th avenue in New York September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion RIM.TO on Tuesday named Sunil Dutt as its new managing director for India, one of its key growth markets, a month after its former top executive in the country left the company.

Dutt, who joins RIM from Hewlett-Packard Co's (HPQ.N) Indian unit, has also worked with Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and Nokia NOK1V.HE and is a 27-year veteran of the Indian mobile technology and telecoms sector, RIM said in a statement.

RIM, which has parted ways with a string of high-profile employees in recent months, said in November India managing director Frenny Bawa had left the company to pursue other interests.

