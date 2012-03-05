NEW DELHI, March 5 Rio Tinto
plans to invest $2 billion in an iron ore project in
the eastern Indian state of Orissa to supply Indian and overseas
clients, Sam Walsh, head of the miner's Australia-based iron ore
division, told reporters.
"It is a $2 billion project. We expect to ramp up quickly to
15 million tonnes per year," said Walsh, adding that the
investment will be Australia's largest so far in India.
The investment would be the largest by any Australian
company in India. Total foreign direct investment (FDI) from
Australia from April 2000 till December 2011 stood at $486.5
million, just 0.3 percent of the country's total FDI flows,
according to trade ministry data.
India's mining companies have found it difficult
to expand to keep pace with rising demand, hampered by
opposition from displaced locals, stringent environmental norms
and a slow process for getting approvals.
"We will bring the technology and environment safety system
and we will obviously be using the local people in the project,"
said Walsh, when asked if he was confident of the project
considering the various regulatory issues in the sector in
India.
The country's top court had banned iron ore mining in
Karnataka citing environmental degradation and illegal mining.
The court has restricted the state-owned NMDC to mine only up to
1 million tonne per month.
Iron ore exports are yet resume from the southern state of
Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before the
state government imposed a ban, even though the India's Supreme
Court ordered the ban lifted in April last year.