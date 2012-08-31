By Annie Banerji
| AHMEDEBAD, India
AHMEDEBAD, India Aug 31 A former Indian state
minister was sentenced to 28 years in jail on Friday for murder
and conspiracy during one of the country's worst religious
riots, when up to 2,500 people, most of them Muslim, were hunted
down and hacked, beaten or burnt to death in 2002.
Hundreds of friends and relatives of the 32 people found
guilty gathered outside a court in the western city of Ahmedebad
to hear the sentences, the final step in a years-long case that
cast a spotlight on still simmering communal tension in the
world's biggest democracy.
Most relatives of the victims of the riots in Gujarat state
stayed away from the court, a sign that 10 years on, memories of
the bloodletting by Hindu mobs still cast a pall of fear over
the state's Muslim community.
There were unconfirmed reports that some Muslim shopkeepers
had shut their establishments and families had fled the city,
fearing retaliatory attacks over the sentences.
Maya Kodnani, a sitting lawmaker from the state's ruling
Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat
minister for women and child development between 2007-2009, was
the highest-profile conviction to date in connection with the
riots.
The state prosecutor had called for all 32 convicted to face
the death penalty, even though India rarely carries out the
sentence. All 32 were sentenced to jail, for terms ranging from
14 years to life.
Kodnani's conviction is an embarrassment for both the BJP
and Gujarat's high-flying chief minister, Narendra Modi, who is
lauded by foreign companies for his business-friendly polices
and is often touted as the country's next prime minister.
(Writing by Ross Colvin, additional reporting by Shashank
Chouhan and Satarupa Bhattacharjya in NEW DELHI; Editing by John
Chalmers and Robert Birsel)