By Annie Banerji
AHMEDABAD, India Aug 31 A former Indian state
minister was sentenced to 28 years in jail on Friday for murder
during one of the country's worst religious riots, when up to
2,500 people, most of them Muslim, were hunted down and hacked,
beaten or burnt to death in 2002.
Maya Kodnani, a sitting lawmaker for Gujarat state's ruling
Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and 30 others
were jailed for their role in the so-called Naroda Patiya
massacre, the single bloodiest episode of the three-day riots.
Her conviction is an embarrassment for both the BJP - the
country's main opposition party - and Gujarat's high-flying
chief minister, Narendra Modi, who is lauded by foreign
companies for his business-friendly policies and is often touted
as the country's next prime minister.
When the sentences were announced, a wail erupted from a
crowd of women relatives of the convicted gathered outside the
courthouse in Ahmedabad, the western state's main city.
Most relatives of the victims stayed away, a sign that 10
years on, memories of the bloodletting by Hindu mobs still cast
a pall of fear over the state's Muslim community.
"We're not risking our lives by going there today. It'll be
like walking into a lion's mouth," Nazir Khan, a school teacher
in Naroda Patiya, a suburb of Ahmedabad, told Reuters.
Kodnani, Gujarat state's minister for women and child
development from 2007 to 2009, was the highest-profile figure to
be convicted in connection with the riots.
Modi appointed her as a minister in his government despite
the fact she had already been implicated in the killings,
although she was not arrested until 2009.
Witnesses told investigators that 57-year-old Kodnani, a
gynaecologist, played a leading role in the massacre of 95
people - 30 men, 32 women and 33 children - in Naroda Patiya.
Kodnani handed out swords to Hindu rioters, exhorted them to
attack Muslims and at one point fired a pistol, according to
witness statements seen by Reuters.
Kodnani arrived at the court in a police bus. Wearing a
white saree, or traditional Indian dress, she was led into the
building by women police officers. Also on the bus was Babubai
Bajrangi, a Hindu nationalist firebrand who was accused of
disembowelling a pregnant woman with a sword. He was sentenced
to life in prison with no chance of parole.
"Babubai, don't worry. Lord Krishna is with you. You're
innocent," chanted some supporters crowding around the bus.
The others convicted were sentenced to lengthy terms in
jail.
The court earlier heard that police stood by while Hindu
mobs attacked Muslims and told those pleading for help that they
were "on holiday". Some police also fired teargas canisters at
Muslims gathered in the street, witnesses said.
TURNING A BLIND EYE
The evidence and Kodnani's additional conviction for
conspiracy to commit murder has raised questions about the
Gujarat government's assertion that the riots were spontaneous -
a Muslim mob had earlier set ablaze a train, killing 59 Hindu
activists - and did not involve local officials.
"Chief minister Narendra Modi will find it difficult to wink
at the fact protracted violence took place on his watch. It'll
be equally hard to justify Kodnani's elevation to the rank of
minister," the Times of India said in an editorial.
Critics accuse Modi, who was chief minister at the time of
the riots, of turning a blind eye to the violence and have
demanded many times over the years that he apologise, something
he has refused to do.
Modi insists he did nothing wrong, but memories of the riots
taint his efforts to present himself as a highly efficient
manager of his state's booming economy. Many supporters say his
economic success makes him a strong candidate for prime minister
but others fear he has too much political baggage. The United
States has declined to issue him a visa.
Modi's government has tried to distance itself from the
Kodnani case, saying she was not a minister in 2002.
There is no exact figure for the number killed during the
three-day rampage and outbreaks of violence over the next two
months. Official government documents say more than 1,000 died,
but human rights activists put the figure at 2,500.
The violence has left few physical scars on the uneven
cobble-stoned alleys and the tiny green, pink and blue houses of
Naroda Patiya. But for Saleem R. Sheikh, who saw his 27-year-old
son stabbed to death, the emotional scar runs deep.
"All of them are satan's children. Death is not good enough
for them. They deserve to be tortured in unimaginable ways,"
Sheikh told Reuters during a visit to the area this week.
"Never did I imagine that I would be scared to step out and
meet my Hindu friends, but 10 years on, I admit I think thrice
before even looking at them."
