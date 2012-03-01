By Frank Jack Daniel
| NEW DELHI, March 1
NEW DELHI, March 1 India's weak economy is
exposed to an extended euro zone crisis, the coalition
government is under great strain, and a massive corruption
scandal is raising the still unlikely scenario of Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's second term being cut short before a general
election due in 2014.
State elections in early March could put Singh's Congress
party under severe pressure.
RATINGS (Unchanged since February unless stated):
S&P: BBB-
MOODY'S: Baa3
FITCH: BBB-
The cost of insuring against default on 5-year sovereign
debt traded around 85 basis points at the start
of March, down 20 points from the start of the year.
Following is a summary of key political risks in India:
ECONOMIC MALAISE
A feel good rally in Indian markets has given welcome relief
to investors after months of gloom that made the currency
and the stock market among the world's worst
performing last year, but under the surface the problems
afflicting Asia's third-largest economy remain largely unabated
and unaddressed.
Inflation is down sharply, but almost entirely because of a
drop in volatile food prices. And with the government embroiled
in political wrangling over corruption scandals and unreliable
coalition partners the prospects seem slim for tricky tax reform
or a softening of foreign investment rules that could help deal
with infrastructure bottlenecks.
An early-2012 Supreme Court order that 122 telcoms licences
be revoked was deeply embarrassing for the government, and the
winter session of parliament was an unmitigated disaster from
start to finish.
As a result of passing no major legislation, the government
now has a heavy load of promised reforms to try and push through
two fractious houses in the budget session in March. Fickle
coalition partners and a disruptive opposition mean the
government is often effectively a minority when it tables bills.
Prime Minister Singh promises to bring in a stalled policy
to allow foreign supermarkets into India, along with a
corruption ombudsman. The first stage of a new tax system is
planned for April. On current form, nobody should hold their
breath.
In December, Goldman Sachs' Jim O'Neill called India the
most disappointing of the BRICS countries, and warned of a risk
of a balance of payments crisis if policymakers were not careful
.
Asia's No. 3 economy is sitting on a comfortable cushion of
$300 billion in foreign reserves and a confidence-building $15
billion currency swap line with Japan was unveiled in December,
so comparisons with India's 1991 payments crisis are premature.
But as ever, India's dependence on imported, then subsidized
energy is a weakness, with high prices adding to pressure both
on the current account and fiscal deficits. A drawn out crisis
in Europe could exacerbate the capital outflows and further
moderate exports.
Morgan Stanley wrote in February that the ongoing fiscal
and current account deficits will continue to pressure the rupee
against the dollar over the long term.
"As the economy undergoes an extensive deleveraging process,
we expect Indian equities and credits to underperform against
their regional and emerging market peers during 2012," it said.
What to watch:
-- Budget on March 16. The market is asking for fiscal
consolidation and there may be some rollback of subsidies, but
the government's political priorities mean it will struggle to
significantly cut spending going forward.
-- Headline inflation. If price rises show a sustained
slowdown, expect the monetary easing India Inc. has been
demanding for months.
-- Moves to accelerate project approvals and implementation.
-- The global economy and domestic demand.
ELECTIONS AND POLITICAL WRANGLING
Elections in five states will test support for the ruling
Congress party roughly half way through Singh's second term.
Elections are hard to predict in India, but opinion polls
suggest Congress could do better than a year of corruption
scandals and disappointing growth would suggest.
A poor result for Congress would compound the feeling that
Singh is a lame-duck. Already, and even from within the ruling
Congress party, anger at Singh's lacklustre performance is
rising, with growing talk in the Indian media that he could step
aside this year to be replaced by a caretaker until elections.
That is still unlikely and the government could probably
also muster the support to survive a no-confidence vote. The
government's real saving grace may be the lack of appetite in
the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for an general election
before 2014. Despite Singh's woes, it is by no means clear the
BJP has won over many voters to its Hindu nationalist cause.
The party could win in farming state Punjab, and in the 200
million people strong Uttar Pradesh, any improvement on the 22
seats it currently holds in the 403 seat state assembly would be
spun as a victory.
Rahul Gandhi, son of current party leader Sonia Gandhi, has
staked his political reputation on getting a good result in
Uttar Pradesh, which may be a barometer for the national mood
ahead of general elections in 2014.
Even if the party comes in fourth place but forms a
coalition government in the state he will be seen as a success.
Party chief Sonia Gandhi, who is at least as influential as
the prime minister, has made more public appearances but has
shed no light on the illness she is suffering, which some Indian
media reports say is cancer.
What to watch:
-- The Gandhi dynasty. Rahul Gandhi has yet to prove himself
as an effective politician, raising concerns he will struggle to
lead the party if his mother steps down. The Uttar Pradesh
election early next year is a key test.
-- Election results, which will be announced on March 6.
-- Political wrangling around the budget for the 2012/13
fiscal year, likely to be announced after the state election
results in early March.
BETWEEN CHINA AND PAKISTAN
India's foreign policy focus used to be first Pakistan, then
China. Now it is more China, then Pakistan. Relations with
Islamabad have improved considerably in recent months, with an
upgrading of trade ties and an easing of visa regulations
helping the thaw.
Still, it would only take one armed attack in India bearing
the hallmarks of Pakistani-based militants to reverse the
advances. Partly in response to its worries about China's
steadily increasing influence among all its neighbours, not
least Pakistan, India has forged closer ties with the United
States, Australia, Japan and Vietnam.
Pakistan's own perilous political situation could have far
reaching fallout for relations between the nuclear armed
neighbours.
This jostling between China and India is not necessarily
dangerous and the risks are offset by growing trade and economic
relations, but the rivalry will dominate India's policy
decisions for years to come.
India is spending heavily on arms to keep pace with China's
growing military might, and the two countries still have
unresolved border issues. India is also stepping up its
involvement in Afghanistan, possibly at the behest of
Washington, worried about a power vacuum as NATO troops withdraw
in the next few years.
What to watch:
-- Development of ties with East Asian nations to counter
China, not least in the South China Sea. Australia has mentioned
the possibility of a tri-lateral security pact with India and
the United States. India says this is not on the cards but is
stepping up naval cooperation with Australia.
-- Pakistan's domestic problems. The fall of the civilian
government there could undo the progress made on normalising
ties in the past year.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)