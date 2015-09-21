NEW DELHI, Sept 21 A drunken man in India died after he fell into a hole and construction workers built a road over him, police said on Monday.

Police in the district of Katni in Madhya Pradesh state in central India said the 45-year-old was returning home on Friday evening when he fell into the hole.

Labourers then filled the hole with molten tar and used a heavy roller to flatten the surface. Locals later spotted the man's shirt and he was pulled out of the newly laid road dead on Monday, police said.

"His body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is in process," sub-inspector N.P. Chaudhary told Reuters TV.

The man had gone to a village fair and was heading home after visiting a liquor shop, the Times of India said.

A driver and a road worker have been arrested, the newspaper said. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)