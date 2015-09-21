NEW DELHI, Sept 21 A drunken man in India died
after he fell into a hole and construction workers built a road
over him, police said on Monday.
Police in the district of Katni in Madhya Pradesh state in
central India said the 45-year-old was returning home on Friday
evening when he fell into the hole.
Labourers then filled the hole with molten tar and used a
heavy roller to flatten the surface. Locals later spotted the
man's shirt and he was pulled out of the newly laid road dead on
Monday, police said.
"His body has been sent for post mortem and further
investigation is in process," sub-inspector N.P. Chaudhary told
Reuters TV.
The man had gone to a village fair and was heading home
after visiting a liquor shop, the Times of India said.
A driver and a road worker have been arrested, the newspaper
said.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)