NEW DELHI Nov 6 Flashing lights on the roof,
tailgating politicians' motorcades, smashing up toll booths, and
beating up toll collectors.
Welcome to India's network of privately run highways, where
endemic toll dodging is a drag on the finances of road operators
such as GVK Power and Infrastructure and Reliance
Infrastructure, and a deterrent to private investment
in a country where poor infrastructure shaves an estimated 2
percentage points from economic growth each year.
Ambulances, fire trucks and the cars of senior government
officials are among those exempted from paying tolls, but other
drivers often claim a free ride, said Isaac George, GVK's chief
financial officer.
"If an MP (member of parliament) has to be exempted, it's
not just his car that is exempted. The entire entourage which
follows or goes in front seeks an exemption," he said. "The
government has to do something because these are all revenue
leakages."
India's cash-strapped government wants private companies to
double their share of the cost of building roads and bridges by
2017 from about a fifth in the last five years.
Eight out of every 10 road projects, however, miss revenue
expectations in their first year, with the shortfall as high as
45 percent, according to a 2012 study by Fitch Ratings. The
slowing economy, and sometimes inflated forecasts, are partly to
blame, but toll dodging is a significant factor, said Fitch
India analyst S. Nandakumar.
"There is obviously resistance to tolling, particularly for
brownfield or greenfield toll roads which have been tolled for
the first time," he said.
THEFT, BEATINGS
The resistance to paying tolls is part of a wider pushback
against India's attempt to charge for services such as
electricity that have been heavily subsidised or free, and which
are plagued by under-investment.
Drivers use threats, violence, protests and claims of
powerful connections to demand toll exemptions. Road developers
lose up to a tenth of their toll revenues because of dodgers,
said Vishwas Udgirkar, an infrastructure specialist at
consultancy Deloitte.
IRB Infrastructure Developers could not levy tolls
on one road for nearly two years due to protests in the western
state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located. Charges began on
Oct. 17, after a court ordered the local government to provide
police protection.
Last month, security camera footage showed 6 men, armed with
rods, assaulting staff and stealing money from a toll booth
outside New Delhi. Two years ago, a toll collector was shot dead
during a payment dispute at a booth near Gurgaon, where cars are
charged 27 rupees (44 cents).
This lawlessness comes at an economic cost.
The government awarded less than a fifth of its target for
new road construction contracts to private companies in the last
fiscal year, official data shows. GVK and GMR Infrastructure
both pulled out of road projects stalled by
bureaucracy. In July, local media reported that IRB pulled out
of bidding for a harbour crossing in Mumbai because of its toll
collection woes in Maharashtra.
In a bid to tackle toll dodging and ease congestion at toll
gates, Road Transport Minister C.P. Joshi said he wants all
national highways to use electronic tolls by 2014.
A senior government official, however, was less concerned.
"I won't deny this is an issue," he said, declining to be
named as he did not want to publicly speak about the issue. "We
are not concerned about his (a company's) loss of revenue. He
should be concerned about it."
MAFIAS AND MINIONS
India's toll roads tend to be better maintained and less
congested than public routes. But unlike in Europe, for example,
private roads, and not state roads, tend to become the main
route between cities, leaving drivers with little choice.
This breeds resentment, especially if the road is pot-holed,
unsafe or snarled by mind-numbing traffic.
Raju, who lives in Delhi, used to put a red flashing light
on his car to pass himself off as a lawmaker to avoid tolls.
He's now befriended the driver of a genuine politician and often
joins his entourage when travelling in northern India.
"They don't provide facilities, so why should I pay a toll?"
said Raju, who declined to give his full name. Highways are
often congested, he said, and once, when he had a flat tyre on
his way to a funeral, he waited two hours before help arrived.
Waiting for government help, and attitudes to shift, could
take years.
K. Ramchand, managing director at road builder IL&FS
Transportation Networks Ltd, said one way to manage
toll dodgers was to let them have their way in the early days of
the project.
"Most of the toll deviants are ... cars normally owned by
either the local mafia, the minister or his cronies," he said.
"It's safer to keep them on your side and give them a free
pass."
"Otherwise what happens is, these 30-40 followers come on
the toll plaza, make a noise and then everybody falls into that
mob mentality and then it becomes a big issue," he added.
