By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Ben Hirschler
MUMBAI/LONDON, Nov 2 India dealt a fresh blow to
the international pharmaceutical industry on Friday as its
patents appeal board revoked a patent granted six years ago on
Roche's hepatitis C drug Pegasys.
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) cited a
lack of evidence that the drug was any better than existing
treatments and its high price as reasons for the decision.
Pegasys was the first medicine to win protection in 2006
under India's new patent regime and the revocation will rekindle
tensions between New Delhi and global drugmakers worried by the
country's tough stance.
The decision follows another high-profile setback for the
industry in March, when India granted the first ever compulsory
licence to domestic drugmaker Natco to sell cheap
copies of Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar.
Multinational drug manufacturers see India's $12 billion
drug market as a huge opportunity, but are wary of what they see
as lax protection for intellectual property in a country where
generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of sales.
Indian generic companies, which do not need to plough money
back into future research, can produce drugs at a fraction of
the cost of originator firms like Roche or Bayer.
Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust, an advocacy group for cheaper
medicines, had challenged the Pegasys patent with the IPAB,
saying the drug was costly and gave the Swiss company a monopoly
in the market for the drug.
The market price of Pegasys is 436,000 rupees ($8,100) for
48 weeks of treatment, although it is also available at a
discounted price of 314,496 rupees, Sankalp said in a statement.
Pegasys is given in combination with another drug,
ribavirin, which costs 47,160 rupees for the same period,
Sankalp added.
The appeals board on Friday termed Sankalp's plea "valid."
PAYING FOR INNOVATION
Roche, which can appeal the decision to India's Supreme
Court, said it was reviewing the IPAB decision and could not
comment on it in detail. But it said a solid system of patent
protection was essential to ensure research into new treatments.
"Many of the generic drugs today used in India were once
patent-protected and are only available to society because
companies such as Roche were willing to take a risk by investing
in new innovative drugs," a company spokesman said.
He added that Roche was assessing a number of different ways
to make drugs accessible to patients in poorer countries,
including volume discounts, rebates and price capping.
Campaigners for greater healthcare access contend that the
best way to ensure low drug prices is to maximise generic
competition by challenging unjustified patents.
Leena Menghaney, a manager in New Delhi for Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF), said this was particularly important in a
disease area like hepatitis C, which is a growing problem in
many Asian countries and often hits the most vulnerable in
society.
"This case shows that if people choose to use different
public health safeguards in Indian law to check abuse of the
patent system, then indeed they do work," she said.
Another case involving drug patents is currently in front of
India's the Supreme Court, with Novartis battling
against an earlier decision refusing it a patent on cancer drug
Glivec.
India is also taking a tougher line on drug pricing more
generally, with plans to increase dramatically the number of
essential drugs subject to price regulation.
