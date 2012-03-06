* Total project cost about 4 billion rupees
* Looking to foray into Ivory Coast
By Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, March 6 India's RPP Infra Projects
expects to get a power project construction contract
in Indonesia by March-end or early April, said Chief Operating
Officer M.K. Sivabal.
In July, RPP Infra had said it emerged the preferred bidder
to develop a 50 MW coal-based power project in the south east
Asian country.
RPP Infra has teamed up with Indonesia's Truba Alam
Manunggal Engineering and India's KSK Energy Ventures
to bid for the project.
The 4 billion rupees ($80.26 million)project is to be set up
on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer model, he said.
The debt-to-equity ratio will be 70:30, he said.
"We have lined up a couple of banks (for the debt), but are
yet to freeze the funding," he told Reuters in an interview.
The project, if won, would be the company's first
in Indonesia.
RPP Infra, which has a presence in construction and
infrastructure sectors in Sri Lanka and African nation of Gabon,
is also looking to enter Ivory Coast.
"We have put up an office there in Ivory Coast ... it's all
to focus on building up of order book," Sivabal said.
The company had an order book of more than 20 billion rupees
as on Feb. 29, and expects to maintain it for the financial year
ending in March.
RPP Infra had a revenue of 2.1 billion rupees at the end of
fiscal year 2010/11.
Indian companies are increasingly looking at doing business
overseas as rising interest rates and inflation, and a policy
gridlock are deterring investments in the country.
At 2.24 p.m., the company's shares were down by 4.85 percent
at 66.65 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
($1 = 49.8400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)