MUMBAI, June 11 India's natural rubber imports
rose 13 percent in May year-on-year to 18,419 tonnes, the
state-run Rubber Board said on Monday, but this was less than in
the previous month as it became cheaper to source the material
locally.
Global prices of rubber rose in February, when contracts for
May were signed, after the Thai government said it planned to
start a market intervention scheme.
May imports slowed down compared with April, when shipments
more than tripled.
However, imports are expected to jump in June as imported
rubber is now 20 rupees cheaper than local prices, said George
Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
The country's natural rubber production fell 2.8 percent to
58,000 tonnes in May, while consumption rose 3.6 percent on year
to 83,000 tonnes, the statement said.
The landed cost for imported natural rubber is 180 rupees
per kg, compared to domestic prices of 194 rupees.
The country's imports in the financial year ended in March
rose to a record high of 205,433 tonnes, up over 9 percent.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia
and Vietnam.
