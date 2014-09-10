MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's natural rubber consumption in August rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier to 85,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as tyre makers purchased more due to good demand for their products from the auto industry.

Rubber output fell 26 percent to 51,000 tonnes in August as heavy rainfall in the top producing southern state of Kerala hit tapping.

India's natural rubber imports eased 1.7 percent on year to 42,499 tonnes, the board said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)