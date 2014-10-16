MUMBAI Oct 16 India's southern state of Kerala,
the country's biggest producer of natural rubber, will buy the
commodity at a premium of 5 rupees ($0.0811) per kg from farmers
hit by a drop in prices, a state-government official told
Reuters.
"The cabinet has decided to buy rubber through state-run
agencies. They will offer 5 rupees more than prevailing market
price," the official at Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's office
told Reuters by telephone.
Kerala accounts for more than 90 percent of the natural
rubber produced in the country. The price of natural rubber,
used for making tyres, hit a five-year low in India earlier this
month, following a drop in global prices.
The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed
smoked sheet) has fallen by more than a quarter so far in 2014
to 12,250 rupees per 100 kg at the Kottayam market in Kerala.
(1 US dollar = 61.6500 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)