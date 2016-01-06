MUMBAI Jan 6 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, dropped to their lowest in 6-1/2 years on Wednesday, following losses in overseas prices and on sluggish demand, three dealers said.

Lower prices would bring down raw material costs for tyre makers, thereby boosting their profitability, as natural rubber makes up more than 40 percent of the cost of a tyre.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Kerala state fell by 65 rupees to 10,000 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, the lowest since August 2009.

"Tyre makers are postponing purchases, expecting further fall in the prices," said a dealer based in Kochi in Kerala.

Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures extended losses into a third day on Wednesday, sliding to 7-year lows on worries over weaker demand in top buyer China, slumping oil prices and a stronger yen.

CEAT Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, MRF Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are likely to benefit from the lower prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)