MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's natural rubber imports in August surged 27 percent from a year ago to 47,540 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday, as lower prices in the overseas market prompted tyre makers to raise purchases.

The country's production in the month jumped 21 percent to 58,000 tonnes, while consumption rose 6 percent to 87,500 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

Production in the first five months of the current fiscal year that began April 1 has risen 8 percent to 245,000 tonnes.

India mainly imports natural rubber from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)