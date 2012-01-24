MUMBAI Jan 24 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to rise this week on thin supplies and overseas rally after the world's top exporter Thailand decided to buy from farmers to support falling prices in the country, dealers said.

The Thai government has approved a 15 billion baht ($477 million) budget to buy unsmoked rubber sheet (USS3) from farmers at 120 baht ($3.82) per kg in a bid to prop up prices, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday.

The price of benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) in Thailand has nearly halved from a record high of $6.40 per kg in February 2011. It hit a low of around $3.40 this month.

Reacting to Thailand's move, key Tokyo rubber future prices <0#JRU:> jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday.

"Thailand's buying will push up prices in the world market. It will make imports expensive for Indian tyre makers," George Valy, president of The Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, told Reuters.

"And that will ultimately prompt them to raise buying in the local market."

Indian tyre makers have trimmed buying from local markets in the past few months as they were meeting part of their requirements through cheaper imports, dealers said.

India's natural rubber imports rose 57 percent on year to 21,734 tonnes in December, state-run Rubber Board said on Jan. 10.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The benchmark February rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was up 0.9 percent at 19,405 rupees per 100 kg by 0934 GMT.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in Kerala rose 23 rupees to 19,177 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. In Bangkok, Thailand, spot price jumped 470 rupees to 19,497 rupees.

"Temperature is rising in Kerala. Tapping has slowed down. Farmers are holding back produce expecting prices to move up during lean season," Valy said.

The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country. Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February due to winter.

China, the world's biggest importer of natural rubber, is unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of the lower-supply wintering months as it has enough stocks at home, a senior economist of the ANRPC grouping of rubber-producing nations, said on Jan 5. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)