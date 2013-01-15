MUMBAI Jan 15 India's natural rubber imports in December fell 35.63 percent on year to 13,611 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Tuesday.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. India's output during the period rose 3 percent to 110,000 tonnes, it said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)