MUMBAI Jan 15 India's natural rubber imports in December fell 35.63 percent on year to 13,611 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said, as end users preferred cheaper domestic goods compared to material available in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Importers in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to ship less of the raw material in coming months until the lean production period in March.

"Indian prices are much cheaper compared to international prices, so it's cheaper to buy locally," said N. Radhakrishnan, advisor and former president, Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.

Indian RSS-4 grade rubber, a standard variety of rubber consumed by tyre companies like CEAT Ltd., was quoted at 162-163 rupees per 100 kgs, about 7 percent cheaper compared to rubber prices in Thailand.

India's output in December rose 3 percent to 110,000 tonnes, while consumption fell 1.3 percent to 78,000 tonnes, the Board said.

However, on an annual basis, India's rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of its total consumption in 2012/13 as a wide gap between local and overseas prices for most part of the year prompted tyre makers to bring in imports. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, editing by William Hardy)