MUMBAI Nov 5 India's natural rubber imports
rose 81.3 percent to 33,486 tonnes in October from a year
earlier, the state-run Rubber Board said on Tuesday, as tyre
makers increased purchases from overseas to gain from lower
prices there.
The country's output eased 7.3 percent on year to 83,000
tonnes, the Board said in a statement.
India, the world's fourth-biggest producer of natural
rubber, imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Tyre firms have stocked up rubber at low prices, locking in
healthy margins that have helped their share prices outperform
those of global competitors over the past month.
