Dec 9 India's November natural rubber imports edged 4.6 percent higher on year to 15,069 tonnes, while production rose 4.3 percent on year to 94,400 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday.

Consumption during the month stood at 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)