MUMBAI India's natural rubber imports in February halved from a year ago to 15,609 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as a rally in overseas prices prompted tyre makers to increase purchases from the local market.

The country's production jumped 54 percent last month to 57,000 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

Consumption eased to 83,000 tonnes in February from 84,320 tonnes a year ago, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

