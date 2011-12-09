(Adds details, quotes)

By Rajendra Jadhav

Dec 9 India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday, and steep falls in prices on overseas markets are likely to continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.

The country's production during the month rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, the Rubber Board said in a statement, while consumption was 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago, it said.

"In overseas markets rubber is available at a much lower price than India. Tyre makers are signing import deals. In December, imports will be higher than November," George Valy, president of The Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, told Reuters.

On Friday, the price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in India was 20,150 rupees ($386) per 100 kg, while it was 18,280 rupees in Bangkok, Thailand, data from the Rubber Board showed.

The spot price in Bangkok fell about 13 percent in November, the data showed.

Imports in the first eight months of the year ending March 31, 2012 by India, the world's fourth biggest producer, stood at 111,899 tonnes, down 27 percent on a year ago.

Production in the eight months rose 4.9 percent to 575,100 tonnes due to good rainfall in Kerala state, the biggest rubber producer in the country.

"This year production will be higher than the Rubber Board's target. Weather is very favorable for tapping. Arrivals are rising," Valy said.

The Board has estimated the country's production for the current financial at 902,000 tonnes and consumption at 977,000 tonnes.

Rubber prices in the local market are likely to remain under pressure as tyre makers have been turning to imports amid a rise in supplies in a peak tapping season, dealers said.

The pace of growth in India's tyre production is likely to almost halve in the fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales slow because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from automakers.

The country's carmakers may just break even in the fiscal year that ends in March, an industry body warned on Thursday and said it would cut its sales outlook for the year, as firms struggle with sluggish demand on rising input costs and high interest rates.

($1=52.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)