MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's natural rubber imports in August fell 17 percent on year to 14,870 tonnes as tyre-makers reduced imports hoping local prices would fall, a senior government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imported 17,962 tonnes in August last year, he said.

India imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)