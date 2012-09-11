Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's natural rubber imports in August fell 17 percent on year to 14,870 tonnes as tyre-makers reduced imports hoping local prices would fall, a senior government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's fourth-biggest producer imported 17,962 tonnes in August last year, he said.
India imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
