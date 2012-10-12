MUMBAI Oct 12 India's natural rubber imports in September rose nearly 16 percent on year to 14,779 tonnes as tyre-makers raised imports due to lower prices in the overseas markets, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday.

The output during the month rose to 82,000 tonnes from 80,200 tonnes a year ago, it said.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)