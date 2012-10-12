* Imports in April-Sept jump 23.5 pct to 112,640 T

* Production in September up 2.2 pct to 82,000 T (Adds quote, details)

MUMBAI Oct 12 India's natural rubber imports in September rose nearly 16 percent on the year to 14,779 tonnes as tyre-makers bought more due to lower prices in the overseas markets, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday.

India's domestic rubber output during the month rose 2.2 percent to 82,000 tonnes, while consumption rose 8.9 percent to 81,500 tonnes, it said.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

"Price difference is making imports viable. Even, in October imports will be more than last year," said a member of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

On Friday spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in India stood at 18,875 Indian rupees ($360) per 100 kg, while Malaysian SMR 20, which Indian tyre makers prefer to import, was around 16,000 rupees.

The country's imports in the first six months of the financial year ending in March 2013 jumped 23.5 percent on year to 112,640 tonnes, the data showed.

India's natural rubber production in the first half of the year nudged up one percent on the year to 395,700 tonnes, while consumption during the period rose 5.6 percent to 501,940 tonnes.

India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year ago, a senior government official said in June. ($1 = 52.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)