MUMBAI, April 10 India's natural rubber imports in 2012/13 rose 1.3 percent on year to a record high of 216,642 tonnes as tyre makers raised imports in the first half of the financial year ended March 31, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's rubber output in the year rose 0.9 percent on year 912,200 tonnes, it said.

India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)