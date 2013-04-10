India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, April 10 India's natural rubber imports in 2012/13 rose 1.3 percent on year to a record high of 216,642 tonnes as tyre makers raised imports in the first half of the financial year ended March 31, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Wednesday.
The country's rubber output in the year rose 0.9 percent on year 912,200 tonnes, it said.
India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India