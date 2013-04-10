(Adds details, quotes)

MUMBAI, April 10 India's 2012/13 natural rubber imports rose 1.3 percent on year to a record high of 216,642 tonnes as tyre makers raised imports in the first half of the year ended on March 31 to cash in on lower overseas prices, the state-run Rubber Board said.

The country's rubber output in the year rose 0.9 percent on year 912,200 tonnes, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In first half tyre companies were importing due to lower prices in the world market, but gradually that incentive came down," George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation, told Reuters.

"Now the difference between local and overseas prices has come down. Tyre companies are not signing new imports deals."

The country's imports in March plunged 61 percent from a year ago to 9,199 tonnes, the data showed.

India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The country's natural rubber production in March fell 6 percent on year to 52,000 tonnes, while consumption dropped 4.1 percent in the month to 79,000 tonnes.

"Tyre companies are making lower rubber purchases as demand for tyre from has gone down from auto companies," Valy said.

The country's rubber consumption in 2012/13 nudged up by 0.8 percent to 971,980 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by James Jukwey)