MUMBAI May 10 India's natural rubber imports in April fell 38 percent on year to 10,871 tonnes as tyre makers trimmed overseas purchases due to a sharp drop in local prices, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday.

The country's rubber output in the month rose 0.6 percent on year to 53,000 tonnes, it said.

India, which is the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)