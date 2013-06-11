MUMBAI, June 11 India's natural rubber imports in May fell 17 percent from a year ago to 17,334 tonnes due to lower demand from tyre makers, while production rose 1.7 percent to 59,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's natural rubber consumption in May fell 3.1 percent to 83,000 tonnes.

India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)