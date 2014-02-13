MUMBAI Feb 13 India's natural rubber imports in January fell by a fifth to 19,696 tonnes from a year earlier as a hike in the import duty made overseas purchase less lucrative for tyre makers, a senior official with the state-run Rubber Board told Reuters.

India imported 24,505 tonnes during the same period last year, the official said on Thursday.

In December 2013, India raised import duties on natural rubber by 50 percent to curb rising imports that pushed local prices to their lowest in four years.

India, the world's fourth-biggest producer of natural rubber, imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)