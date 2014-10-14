MUMBAI Oct 14 India's natural rubber imports in September dropped 12.6 percent from a year earlier to 41,848 tonnes, while production plunged by a quarter to 60,000 tonnes due to higher rains in key producing regions, the state-run Rubber Board said on Tuesday.

The country's natural rubber consumption in the month stood at 85,500 tonnes, up 6.1 percent from a year ago, as demand from the auto industry rose.

India imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)