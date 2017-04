MUMBAI Nov 12 India's natural rubber imports in October surged 27.7 percent from a year ago to 36,865 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said, as a drop in the production prompted tyre makers to increase overseas purchases.

The country's production in the month fell 32.6 percent on year to 58,000 tonnes as some farmers skipped tapping after prices fell to their lowest level in five years.

India's natural rubber consumption in the month rose nearly 2 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)