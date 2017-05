Jan 6 India's natural rubber imports in December rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 29,728 tonnes as a drop in production prompted tyremakers to increase overseas purchases, the state-run Rubber Board said on Tuesday.

The country's production in the month fell 36 percent on year to 63,000 tonnes, while consumption rose 1.4 percent to 83,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)