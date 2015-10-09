MUMBAI Oct 9 India's natural rubber imports in September dropped nearly a quarter from a year earlier to 32,933 tonnes, while production fell 15 percent to 51,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The country's consumption also edged lower in September to 84,500 tonnes from 86,280 tonnes a year earlier, the board said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)