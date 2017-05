MUMBAI Dec 11 India's natural rubber imports in November dropped nearly 14 percent from a year earlier to 32,308 tonnes, a government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Friday.

The south Asian nation imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Rising imports of cheaper Chinese tyres have been hurting demand for rubber from local tyre makers, said a Kochi-based dealer. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)