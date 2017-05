MUMBAI Jan 22 India's natural rubber imports in December rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 37,078 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday, as farmers curtailed production due to lower prices.

The output for the month fell 7.9 percent from a year ago to 58,000 tonnes, while consumption eased 2.1 percent to 84,000 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

The south Asian nation imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)