MUMBAI, March 16 India's natural rubber imports in February dropped 11.7 percent from a year ago to 27,280 tonnes, as consumption moderated during the month, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's production in February fell 12 percent from a year ago to 37,000 tonnes, while consumption eased 0.6 percent to 82,500 tonnes, the Board said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.