MUMBAI, April 21 India's natural rubber imports in fiscal year 2015/16 rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier to 454,303 tonnes, due to a decline in domestic production, the Rubber Board said on Thursday.

Natural rubber production fell 12.7 percent to 563,000 tonnes, while consumption eased 3.3 percent to 987,540 tonnes in the year ended March 31, the state-run body said in a statement.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)