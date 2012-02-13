(Adds details, quotes)
Feb 13 India's natural rubber imports in
January surged 223 percent on year to 26,375 tonnes, the
state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday, as local
tyre makers imported heavily to cash in on lower prices in the
overseas markets.
The imports in February are also likely to remain above
20,000 tonnes, compared with 8,458 tonnes in February 2011 as
the importers have already signed deals, said George Valy,
president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
"In February, imports will be higher than 20,000 tonnes.
From next month, imports will fall. Now rubber is cheaper in the
local market compared with international market. Nobody is
signing fresh imports deals."
The country's rubber imports in the first 10 months of the
fiscal year that began in April 2011, stood at 162,927 tonnes,
down 6.7 percent from a year ago.
India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in the Kochi market in India's Kerala state was 188
rupees ($3.82) per kg on Monday, while it was 203 rupees in
Bangkok, Thailand, data with the Indian Rubber Board showed.
India's rubber production in January rose 3.7 percent on
year to 102,500 tonnes, while consumption rose 1,000 tonnes to
82,000 tonnes, the statement said.
Farmers in Kerala, the country's top producing state, are
still tapping rubber actively and the production in February
this year is likely to be higher than last year's 57,600 tonnes,
Valy said.
"Last week, Kerala got rainfall. It is good for tapping," he
said.
($1= 49.2 Indian rupees)
