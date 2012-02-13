(Adds details, quotes)

Feb 13 India's natural rubber imports in January surged 223 percent on year to 26,375 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday, as local tyre makers imported heavily to cash in on lower prices in the overseas markets.

The imports in February are also likely to remain above 20,000 tonnes, compared with 8,458 tonnes in February 2011 as the importers have already signed deals, said George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

"In February, imports will be higher than 20,000 tonnes. From next month, imports will fall. Now rubber is cheaper in the local market compared with international market. Nobody is signing fresh imports deals."

The country's rubber imports in the first 10 months of the fiscal year that began in April 2011, stood at 162,927 tonnes, down 6.7 percent from a year ago.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in India's Kerala state was 188 rupees ($3.82) per kg on Monday, while it was 203 rupees in Bangkok, Thailand, data with the Indian Rubber Board showed.

India's rubber production in January rose 3.7 percent on year to 102,500 tonnes, while consumption rose 1,000 tonnes to 82,000 tonnes, the statement said.

Farmers in Kerala, the country's top producing state, are still tapping rubber actively and the production in February this year is likely to be higher than last year's 57,600 tonnes, Valy said.

"Last week, Kerala got rainfall. It is good for tapping," he said.

($1= 49.2 Indian rupees)