May 14 India's natural rubber imports in April surged 169 percent on year to 17,509 tonnes, state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday, as local tyre makers had signed import deals earlier this year to cash in on lower prices overseas.

The country's natural rubber production in April eased to 52,700 tonnes from 56,800 tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)