(Adds quote, details)
May 14 India's natural rubber imports in April
nearly tripled from a year ago to 17,509 tonnes, state-run
Rubber Board said on Monday, reflecting deals signed by local
tyre makers earlier this year to cash in on lower prices
overseas.
However, imports have fallen from March when they stood at
19,199 tonnes.
"Import is higher compared to last year, but compared to
last month it has come down. Tyre makers are not making new
deals," said a senior official at Indian Rubber Dealers
Federation, who declined to be named.
"They are getting material from old contract that they had
signed in January-February. Then rubber was cheaper in the world
market. Now it is exactly opposite."
Rubber prices in the local market are falling faster than
overseas as Indian tyre makers reduced purchases from the
domestic market after building an inventory from record imports
in the previous fiscal year, dealers said.
The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in southern Kerala state was
194 rupees ($3.59) per kg on Monday, while it was 202 rupees in
Bangkok, Thailand, data with the Indian Rubber Board showed.
The country's imports in the financial year ended in March
rose to record high of 205,433 tonnes, up over 9 percent on
year. India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
The country's natural rubber production in the month eased
to 52,700 tonnes from 56,800 tonnes a year ago. Rubber
consumption in April eased a percent on year to 80,500 tonnes,
the statement said.
($1=54 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)