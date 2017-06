MUMBAI Aug 9 India's natural rubber imports in July fell by over 14 percent from a year ago to 17,084 tonnes, while production during the month edged up 2.6 percent to 66,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Thursday.

The consumption during the month edged up to 83,000 tonnes from 81,210 tonnes a year ago, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)