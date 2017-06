Dec 12 India's natural rubber imports in November jumped 41 percent from year ago to 22,748 tonnes as lower prices in overseas markets prompted tyre makers to raise imports, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The output during the month eased to 93,500 tonnes from 94,400 as heavy rainfall in top producing Kerala state hurt tapping for few days, it said.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)