MUMBAI Dec 12 India's imports of natural rubber jumped 41 percent in November from a year earlier, to 22,748 tonnes, as lower overseas prices prompted tyre makers to turn abroad, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday.

Imports in the first eight months of the financial year that began April 1 amounted to 153,855 tonnes, up 33 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

"Right now prices in the local market are lower than overseas prices, so we can see moderation in imports from January onwards," George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation, told Reuters.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Indian state of Kerala was 16,400 rupees per 100 kg, while it stood at 16,592 rupees in Bangkok, Thailand.

"In December imports will remain on the higher side. Tyre makers have already booked quantities for December," Valy said.

The world's fourth-biggest producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

India's rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of its total consumption in 2012/13 as a wide gap between local and overseas prices prompted tyre makers to bring in imports, even during the peak domestic production season.

The country's rubber output eased to 93,500 tonnes in November from 94,400 tonnes a year earlier as heavy rainfall in southern Kerala state hurt tapping for a few days, the Board said.

Rubber production in India peaks during the period from October to January and starts falling from February.

"The temperature in Kerala is higher than normal. It can slash production in coming months," Valy said.

India's natural rubber consumption in November fell 4.2 percent on the year to 79,000 tonnes, the agency said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)