* Lower local prices to cut imports in coming months

* Jan production drops 5.4 pct to 97,000 T

* Consumption in Jan falls 9.1 pct to 75,000 T (Adds details, quote)

MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's natural rubber imports in January fell 18 percent from a year earlier to 23,672 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said, as tyre makers reduced overseas buying after prices in the local market fell sharply.

Imports in the first 10 months of the financial year that started on April 1, 2012 amounted to 197,113 tonnes, up nearly 19 percent compared with the same period a year ago, the board said in a statement on Monday.

"For tyre companies, right now there is no advantage in imports. In the local market they are getting as much rubber as they need at lower prices," said a senior official at the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, who declined to be named.

The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in the southern Kerala state was 156 rupees ($2.91) per kg on Monday, while it was 164 rupees in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The south Asian country's natural rubber output in January eased to 97,000 tonnes from 102,500 tonnes a year earlier, the Rubber Board said.

"Production will fall further in coming months as we are entering the wintering in season," the official said.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

The country's natural rubber consumption in January dropped by more than 9 percent on year to 75,000 tonne, the Board said. ($1 = 53.5450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)