MUMBAI Aug 12 India's natural rubber imports in July jumped 39.2 percent from a year ago to 29,311 tonnes as a drop in local output due to heavy rainfall forced tyre makers to increase overseas purchases, the state-run Rubber Board said on Monday.

Output in July dropped 32.4 percent on year to 46,000 tonnes, it said in a statement.

India, which is the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)